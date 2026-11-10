The G7 supported Zelenskyy's idea of a face-to-face meeting with Putin – Sibiga

Participants at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris share the view that a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is necessary once a ceasefire has been reached.

“Everyone agrees that the most important thing is to ensure—of course, after de-escalation and the achievement of a ceasefire—a meeting at the presidential level between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

The foreign minister also emphasized the importance of Europe playing a coordinated role in the peace process, particularly regarding sanctions against Russia and the fate of frozen Russian assets.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied a Bloomberg report claiming that Donald Trump had allegedly suggested that Volodymyr Zelenskyy travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin. Dmytro Lytvyn, the president’s communications adviser, called the report false. Bloomberg had previously reported that such a proposal was made during a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in New York on September 22.

On September 24, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked about a possible visit to Moscow. The president briefly replied, “On a rocket,” and the moment was captured on video.

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