50 Russian banks will be subject to new EU sanctions

At a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives on November 11, EU ambassadors tentatively agreed to add 145 individuals and entities involved in aggression, cyberattacks, and hybrid activities to the sanctions lists against Russia.

“The sanctions lists for actions against Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence will include 12 individuals and 101 legal entities. Among these 101 entities are 50 Russian banks,” a European diplomat said.

Sanctions will also be imposed on a number of companies that facilitate the activities of Russia’s shadow fleet. In addition, 30 individuals and one legal entity will be added to the list under the sanctions regime targeting Russia’s hybrid attacks. Another legal entity will be added to the EU sanctions list targeting cyberattacks.

Source: “European Truth.”

Final approval of the package will take place at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are primarily Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

The European Commission rejected a proposal by the United States to resume purchases of Russian gas as part of discussions on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. Officials in Brussels also emphasized that they do not plan to lift sanctions against Moscow until the war is completely over.

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