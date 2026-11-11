Viktor Orbán's brother and his partner were arrested in Hungary

A court in Budapest has remanded Áron Orbán—the brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—and his partner in custody for one month on suspicion of facilitating illegal migration.

“According to the investigation, the suspects facilitated the issuance of visas at Hungarian diplomatic missions for more than 100 Vietnamese citizens to be smuggled into Western Europe, receiving monetary compensation in return,” the case file states.

Law enforcement authorities requested the arrest due to the risk of obstruction of the evidence-gathering process, while the suspect’s defense team denies the charges and has announced an appeal.

Source: Telex.

Hungary’s National Office for Asset Protection and Recovery reported that a joint operation with the police led to the arrest of four people—three men and one woman. Law enforcement also conducted searches in Budapest and Pest County. The agency’s statement did not name the detainees. However, during a speech in Berlin, Magyar linked one of the arrests to Áron Orbán.

Viktor Orbán has already responded to the situation. He called it a settling of scores and stated that he considers this case an attempt to divert attention from another scandal related to the government’s work.

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