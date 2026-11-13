Vance may decide not to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is considering not running in the next presidential election.

CNN reports this, citing his allies and advisers.

The war with Iran is cited as one of the main obstacles to his political plans. Vance’s inner circle believes that his prospects will depend on whether the Donald Trump administration can quickly end the conflict without further eroding public trust in the White House.

Additional factors include the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections, divisions among Trump’s supporters, and Vance’s family obligations.

The vice president has not made a final decision. At the same time, Trump has not yet guaranteed his support in the Republican primaries and, according to CNN, wants to first evaluate other potential candidates.

Source: CNN

In the U.S., Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the war in Iran was the reason for the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

In the U.S., Republican Congressman Randy Fine of Florida said he would not support Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2028 Republican presidential primaries.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump did not give a direct answer as to whether he would support Vice President J.D. Vance if he were to run in the 2028 presidential election.

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