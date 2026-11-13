In the Kazakh city of Semey, emergency dismantling of a 15-meter-tall bronze statue of Lenin has begun.

The monument, which previously stood in the central square, is located on Zhamakaev Street.

Local officials explained the decision by citing a risk of collapse. According to them, an inspection revealed significant corrosion of the metal structures, damage to the supports, and through cracks.

However, journalists were not provided with the technical report on which the dismantling was based. Officials promised to show the document only after an official request is made.

The monument’s future has not yet been determined. The dismantled structure is planned to be temporarily transported to the city housing and utilities department’s facility.

Source: Arnapress.kz

In Kyiv, a proposal was made to hold an open competition for the redevelopment of the area on Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to the Bolshevik dictator Vladimir Lenin stood until the Revolution of Dignity. At a meeting of the Public Council under the Kyiv City State Administration, architects and sculptors discussed the idea of creating a new monument.

On June 7, a monument to Vladimir Lenin was dismantled in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan. It was the tallest monument to Lenin in Central Asia.

The Velyka Bahachka Village Council in the Poltava region put a bronze monument to Bolshevik leader Lenin up for auction, hoping to increase revenue for the local budget. According to Viktor Parkhomenko, the executive committee’s administrative director, there are already quite a few people interested in purchasing the sculpture, and a line of potential buyers has effectively formed.

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