NASA has opened applications for astronauts with salaries of up to $164,000 a year

The U.S. space agency NASA has announced a new recruitment drive for its astronaut team. Candidates who successfully pass the selection process will be offered a salary of up to $164,000 and the opportunity to participate in future space missions to the Moon. However, securing such a position will not be easy—only a handful of candidates make it to the final stage of the selection process.

An astronaut’s starting salary is $164,395 per year. This is more than double the average salary in the U.S., which stands at $64,220. Applications can be submitted until the end of the day on December 3, Eastern Time.

“The window is open. The mission awaits. And the only thing missing from the greatest adventure humanity has ever embarked on is you,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson.

The competition, however, is fierce. The publication notes that NASA’s last recruitment drive took place in 2024. At that time, more than 8,000 people applied, but only 10 were selected.

Throughout the history of the U.S. space program, which began in the middle of the last century, the agency has selected 370 people for training. The new recruits will join the current crew, which now consists of 32 astronauts.

NASA announced the start of the recruitment drive on social media platform X. The post included a promotional video featuring astronauts Jessica Meir, Andre Douglas, Denise Burnham, Randy Bresnik, Kayla Barron, Jack Gataway, and Chris Williams. The campaign’s slogan is “The Universe Is Calling.”

Geekspin reports on this.



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