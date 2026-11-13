In Valencia, Spain, forward Viktor Gyökeres did not take part in the Swedish national team's Thursday training session. Dejan Kulusevski and Benjamin Nygren also did not train with the rest of the team.

Reasons for the players' absence

As Interia Sport reports, Kulusevski had an individual training programme planned in advance, as he recently returned to action after a serious injury. Nygren and Gyökeres did not train with the team as a precaution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sweden national team spokesperson Petra Tören did not specify what exactly prompted the cautious approach to Gyökeres. She stated that there was a reason for such caution, but provided no further details.

Poland's upcoming matches

The Poland national team will play Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17. These matches will take place as part of the Nations League. The Polish team is in third place in Group 4 of Division B.

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