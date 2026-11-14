In Poland, Mark Gellard, the coach of tennis player Magda Linette, said that the country failed to use the period of success enjoyed by its athletes to create a tennis support system. As Interia Sport reports, the specialist believes that Polish tennis has received neither sufficient financial support nor a professional training center.

Criticism of the support system

Gellard called the current period one of the most successful in the history of Polish tennis. He mentioned Agnieszka Radwańska, Iga Świątek, Maja Chwalińska, Magdalena Fręch, Katarzyna Kawa, Martyna Kubka, Alicja Rosolska, as well as Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak and Jan Zieliński.

According to the coach, the opportunity to make use of this period may disappear when the current generation of tennis players ends their careers. He also said that in his free time he helps young Polish players and sees a lack of the support they need.

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Linette's victory in Chennai

Gellard's comment came after Linette's victory at the WTA 250 Chennai Open tournament in India. In the final, the Polish tennis player defeated defending champion Janice Tjen 5:7, 6:1, 6:4.

This is Linette's fourth title on the WTA Tour. She won all of these trophies under Gellard's guidance, with whom she has worked for nearly eight years. Together, they also reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2023.

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