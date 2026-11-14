Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0 in Nations League — Interia Sport

The Netherlands national team defeated Greece 7-0 in a UEFA Nations League fifth-round match held on November 13 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Tijjani Reijnders scored a hat-trick for the hosts.

As Interia Sport reports, the Dutch scored five goals before halftime. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Reijnders scored in the 12th, 18th and 33rd minutes, while Jurrien Timber netted the fifth goal in the 40th minute.

Five goals in the first half

Donyell Malen provided two assists in the first half, setting up Reijnders and Timber. The Greek team finished the first half trailing 0-5.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the break, Timber completed his brace in the 59th minute. Denzel Dumfries sent a pass into the penalty area, initially intended for Cody Gakpo, but the Arsenal defender directed the ball into the net.

Malen set the final score

In the 61st minute, Dumfries was involved in the attack again and assisted Malen, who scored the Netherlands' seventh goal. The score did not change until the final whistle.

According to the match statistics, the Netherlands had 17 shots, 13 of them on target. Greece had nine shots, but only one was on target. Possession was 52% for the hosts and 48% for the visitors.

Read us on