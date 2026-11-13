Germany beat Serbia 3-1 in Belgrade — Interia Sport

Germany’s national team defeated Serbia 3-1 in an away Nations League match in Belgrade. As Interia Sport reports, this was the German team’s fifth match under Jürgen Klopp.

Two goals before the break

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the third minute. Following a Joshua Kimmich corner, Kai Havertz headed the ball on, and Srdjan Babic diverted it into his own net. In the 14th minute, Florian Wirtz doubled Germany’s lead.

According to the outlet, the match was played in heavy rain, and mud formed on the pitch near both goals. The German team controlled the game: match statistics show 75% possession, 22 shots and 97 attacks by the visitors. The Serbs registered five shots and carried out 32 attacks.

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Gruda’s goal and Babic’s response

At the start of the second half, Brajan Gruda scored Germany’s third goal after an individual run. Serbia reduced the deficit in the 56th minute: Babic scored following a free-kick routine, taking advantage of the fact that Marc-André ter Stegen, after making a save, parried the ball in front of himself.

Despite the hosts’ goal, Germany retained its advantage until the final whistle. The Serbian team finished the match with nine players, Interia Sport notes.

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