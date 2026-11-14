In Poland, national ski jumping coach Maciej Matusiak has selected the squad for the first World Cup competitions in Lillehammer and Ruka. As Interia Sport reports, the final selection was made after two trials in Zakopane and Wisła.

Four athletes were assured of participation

According to Matusiak, even before the consultations in Zakopane, Kacper Tomasiak, Paweł Wąsek, Klemens Joniak and Maciej Kot had secured places in the squad. The other athletes fought for the final two spots until the last jump during the trial in Wisła.

Aleksander Zniszczoł, Piotr Żyła, Jakub Wolny and Dawid Kubacki were competing for the two places. The coach stressed that the decision was made collectively, with sporting form on the hill being the decisive criterion. In his assessment, the selection was fair to all participants.

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Kubacki made the team

Matusiak said that Kubacki successfully passed the selection. He noted that the athlete's jumps had improved technically, although he lacks consistency. Over the past two weeks, Kubacki has taken one or two steps forward, according to the coach, but the mentor did not predict whether this would be enough to score points regularly in the World Cup.

Piotr Żyła has also improved his form slightly, but this is currently not enough to compete as part of the national team at the World Cup, Matusiak believes. The coach suggested that Żyła will probably start in Wisła as part of the national group, where Poland will be able to enter more athletes.

Matusiak said that the staff and the team were satisfied with the work done before the season. He called it important to transfer the technical level of training jumps to official competitions, as one or two metres in the World Cup can determine whether an athlete reaches the top ten.

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