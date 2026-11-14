An American writer responded to the massive disruption in U.S. air travel with a humorous theory about the arrival of aliens. In his view, the authorities are covering up the aliens’ arrival so as not to cause global panic.

“Aliens have landed. That’s the real reason flights have been suspended. They don’t want to cause global panic. They’re blind, but they have extremely keen hearing,” King wrote on November 13. The author phrased the last sentence in a much cruder manner.

U.S. officials explained the cause of the massive air traffic control disruption.

Disruptions in air travel to the U.S. affected operations at airports in Europe and Asia.

Canada offered assistance to the U.S. due to the suspension of flights.

In total, the U.S. canceled more than 3,700 flights following the aviation system failure.

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