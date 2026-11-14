Kushner announced the next round of talks

The U.S. is working to facilitate direct contacts between Russia and its European partners, as well as to set the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks. According to Jared Kushner, new proposals emerged during consultations with the parties that could help bridge existing differences.

Kushner said that following the trilateral meetings and discussions with Putin and Zelenskyy, he and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are continuing close consultations with Russia, Ukraine, and European partners.

The U.S. is currently focused on direct engagement between Moscow and Europe and on preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks.

Kushner reported that new ideas emerged during the discussions, which are now being explored. He said that some of them could lead directly to breakthroughs, while others could form the basis for new proposals that would help bring the parties’ positions closer together.

Kushner acknowledged that there have been media reports about maximalist positions on both sides and harsh political rhetoric.

“In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be needed to end this war,” he wrote.

The special envoy also emphasized that the U.S. team will continue to maintain the confidentiality necessary for such sensitive negotiations.

As a reminder, after talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

Read us on