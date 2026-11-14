In Bucharest, Romania, the Poland national team lost to Romania 1:2 in a fifth-round match of Nations League Division B. The defeat deprived the Polish team of its chances of promotion to Division A, Interia Sport reports.

Two goals in four minutes

The Romanian team scored twice within four minutes, taking advantage of Poland's defensive problems. The Poland national team, led by Jan Urban, responded with a goal from Marcel Reguła but was unable to equalize.

For the Romanians, this victory was revenge for the 0:6 defeat in Warsaw. At the same time, it left the team with a chance to fight to remain in Division B.

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Standings

After five matches, Sweden leads Group 4 of Division B with 13 points and has already secured promotion to the top division. Bosnia and Herzegovina is in second place with eight points and has secured participation in the play-off matches.

Poland is third: one win, one draw, three defeats and four points. Romania is in last place with three points. Poland's next match will take place on November 17 against Sweden at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław.

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