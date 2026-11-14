Russian companies may begin large-scale layoffs in 2027 due to falling demand and the lack of prospects for economic recovery. This was stated by Alexander Shokhin, president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, who warned that under such conditions, retaining employees would become economically unviable.

According to Interfax, many companies are currently trying to retain their workforces by switching employees to a reduced workweek and hoping for an economic recovery. However, if these expectations are not met, companies will resort to layoffs.

Shokhin also suggested that if the Central Bank of the Russian Federation maintains its tight monetary policy and the budget deficit remains significant, the country’s economic growth in 2027 could turn negative or approach zero. He does not expect the key interest rate to be lowered until at least February of next year and is calling on the government to provide large enterprises with tax and credit relief. This is particularly true for single-industry towns, where large companies are the main employers.

Russian companies are already cutting personnel costs

Economic challenges are forcing businesses to reevaluate their labor costs. According to a survey by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) conducted in July, 40% of companies planned to cut personnel costs. Over the past three months, the share of such companies has nearly doubled.

Among them, 28.1% are considering staff reductions, while 20% plan to cut salaries and/or streamline benefits packages.

In particular, Russian Railways intends to cut 15% of its central office staff this year—about 6,000 people. The office software developer “New Cloud Technologies,” known as the creator of the Russian equivalent of Microsoft Office, has laid off nearly 80% of its staff.

The Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works is cutting 10% of its management staff. Alexey Mordashov, the owner of Severstal, has also not ruled out staff reductions. Mass layoffs are also taking place at Russia’s largest banks, including Sberbank and VTB.

At the same time, some companies are trying to weather the drop in demand without immediately laying off employees. Possible measures include placing staff on unpaid leave and switching to part-time work. This option is being considered by 17.5% of the companies surveyed by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

However, the most common way companies are optimizing costs is by reducing the hiring of new employees.

In Russia, tax authorities are demanding the bankruptcy of one of the largest shoe retail chains.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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