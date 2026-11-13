Zelenskyy summarized the talks with Trump's team and highlighted three outcomes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined three key takeaways from his meetings with Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He also summarized the results of the diplomatic efforts carried out over the past week.

Zelenskyy stated that following the meeting with U.S. representatives in Dublin, Ukraine expects the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the full-scale war. The president called this the first and most important humanitarian outcome of the negotiations.

Earlier, the head of state had said that during talks in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed the possibility of an exchange on a 1,000-for-1,000 or even 1,200-for-1,200 basis. However, the final number of prisoners and the date of the exchange have not yet been announced. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is expecting a large-scale return of its citizens home.

The president cited the more active involvement of European representatives in the diplomatic process as the second outcome. Ukraine insists that Europeans participate in the negotiations on equal terms.

“Europe will be at the negotiating table. This was important and a matter of principle for us; we fought for this for two years,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state cited the preparation of upcoming multilateral meetings as the third outcome. He assured that diplomatic efforts will continue, and the negotiating teams will keep coordinating further steps.

According to Zelenskyy, the next round of negotiations could take place in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland. The final venue is to be determined by the negotiating teams. The president did not specify a date for the next round nor disclose its potential participants.

“My message was very simple: let’s move faster, guys, if possible. We’ve had a meeting; let’s keep going,” Zelenskyy said while speaking with reporters.

He also noted that the teams will work on issues of de-escalation and a ceasefire.

“Our teams will hold new meetings, and we’ve decided to work on an agenda regarding de-escalation and specific ceasefires. I hope such an agenda will be established,” the president stated.

Zelenskyy noted that he currently has few details about the conversation between Witkoff and Kushner with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American representatives met with the Kremlin leader in Moscow on November 12, after which they traveled to Dublin for talks with the Ukrainian president.

European representatives had already participated in diplomatic talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. Delegations from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy were present there in the E4 format, as well as representatives from the European Commission and NATO. However, they did not participate directly in the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

After meeting with Putin, Steve Witkoff stated that the Europeans would join the next round of talks. According to him, the Russian leader agreed to their participation. However, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov did not confirm such an agreement. Moscow had previously expressed objections to involving Europeans in the negotiation process.

The question of exactly who will represent Europe remains open. European countries must agree on a common format for representation and a position regarding future agreements.

After the talks, the president thanked Witkof and Kushner for their intensive communication, and Ireland for organizing the European Political Community summit and providing the venue for the meeting.

Among the positive signs, Zelenskyy specifically mentioned the prospect of the return of prisoners of war, the holding of the next meeting, and the hope for an end to the war.

“May God grant that the war ends,” said the head of state.

As a reminder, following talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

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