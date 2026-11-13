Holiday on November 13, 2026 — World Kindness Day

Every year on November 13, the world celebrates World Kindness Day—a holiday that reminds us just how important simple acts of kindness can be. It was established in the late 1990s to bring people together around the ideas of mutual respect, care, and helping others. In 2026, this date falls on a Friday.

World Kindness Day is celebrated annually on November 13. Its history began in Japan, where a movement to promote acts of kindness emerged as early as the 1990s. Its participants wanted to show that caring for others could become a shared value for people from different countries, cultures, and religions.

An important milestone was an international conference in Tokyo in September 1997. At that time, representatives of organizations that supported the idea of kindness agreed to join forces and create the World Kindness Movement. Representatives from several countries joined the initiative, seeking to make acts of kindness a more visible part of public life. As early as November 13, 1998, the movement launched World Kindness Day. This date was chosen as an annual reminder of the importance of humanity, compassion, and mutual support. Over time, new countries, civic organizations, schools, and charitable communities began to join the initiative.

The World Kindness Movement itself was officially launched later—on November 18, 2000, during the third international conference in Singapore. It was created as a platform for collaboration among organizations that carry out charitable campaigns and promote acts of kindness. In 2019, the movement was registered as an international nongovernmental organization under Swiss law.

Why We Celebrate This Holiday

The main goal of World Kindness Day is to remind us that how we treat others matters. In the daily hustle and bustle, it’s easy to overlook someone who needs help, ignore someone else’s problem, or put off calling a loved one. This holiday invites us to pause and consider what each of us can do for those around us.

The organizers of the initiative aim to show that kindness is not dependent on nationality, language, religion, or social status. It is understood by people in different corners of the world. You can support someone, listen to them, help with an everyday task, or simply treat them with respect, regardless of the circumstances. Another important idea behind the holiday is the power of small acts. For one person, it might be a simple kind word; for another, help with groceries, a donation to charity, or support during a difficult time. Such actions don’t always require money or a lot of time, but they can have a significant impact on someone’s well-being.

Kindness Day also draws attention to the issues of loneliness, indifference, and bullying. It’s especially important to talk about these topics in schools, at work, and within families, where respect and support help create a safe environment. The holiday doesn’t call on us to be perfect or to always agree with others. It reminds us of a simple truth—even in a disagreement, we can maintain respect for the person we’re talking to.

How World Kindness Day Is Celebrated

On November 13, countries around the world hold charity drives, volunteer activities, gatherings, and educational events. Schools and children’s organizations organize themed lessons during which children discuss friendship, compassion, and mutual support. Adults join in collecting items, food, and funds for those facing difficult circumstances. One particular tradition involves so-called random acts of kindness. People try to do something nice for strangers without expecting anything in return. For example, treating someone to coffee, helping carry heavy bags, giving up a seat on public transportation, or leaving a kind message for someone who needs it.

In some countries, people use special kindness cards. A person gives such a card to someone they’ve done a good deed for, and that person can pass it on after their next act of kindness. This creates a kind of chain of support, where one act inspires another. This idea has become one of the most well-known ways to promote the holiday.

People also organize community cleanups of parks and streets, collect donations for shelters, and support the elderly and people with disabilities. Some companies run campaigns for their employees, encourage volunteering, or assist local charitable organizations. On social media, people share stories about acts of kindness and encourage others to join the initiative.

Special attention is given to children. Schools may create “trees of kindness,” where students write down good deeds on leaves, or hold themed contests and lessons. This helps children learn to notice the needs of others and understand that helping doesn’t have to be a big gesture. Sometimes it’s enough to invite someone who’s on their own to join a game or to encourage a classmate with a kind word.

Interesting Facts About Kindness Day

1. The holiday has Japanese roots. The idea for the international movement originated from the Japanese initiative known as the Small Kindness Movement. It was this initiative that helped bring together organizations from various countries in Tokyo that were working to promote acts of kindness.

2. The date was not chosen at random. The first World Kindness Day was held on November 13, 1998. Since then, it has been celebrated on this exact date every year, regardless of which day of the week it falls on.

3. There is even a whole Week of Kindness. According to materials from the World Kindness Movement, World Kindness Week is observed during the second week of November. It culminates on November 13—World Kindness Day.

4. Dozens of countries have joined the movement. The World Kindness Movement brings together organizations from around the world. Its participants include representatives from Australia, Canada, Japan, India, Italy, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

5. In Singapore, more than 45,000 yellow flowers were once distributed. This large-scale event took place in 2009 in honor of Kindness Day. The flowers became a symbol of thoughtfulness and a kind gesture that can be extended even to a stranger.

6. The holiday has no religious or political affiliation. The Global Kindness Movement positions itself as an independent organization with no political, commercial, or religious affiliations. Its participants are united by a common goal—to encourage people to support one another.

How to Participate in the Celebration in Ukraine

You can celebrate World Kindness Day even without special events. For example, you can help elderly neighbors with their shopping, support local volunteers, or donate to a trusted charity. You can donate items in good condition to those who need them or help out at an animal shelter. Another simple way is to spend time with loved ones. Call relatives you haven’t seen in a long time, ask friends how they’re doing, or offer support to someone going through a difficult time. Sometimes, listening attentively is just as important as providing material assistance.

It’s also important to remember to be kind to yourself. This doesn’t mean being indifferent to others’ problems or shirking responsibility. It’s about not dismissing your own feelings, taking time to rest, acknowledging your mistakes, and not demanding the impossible from yourself.

In Ukraine, the theme of mutual aid is particularly relevant due to the full-scale war. People are supporting the military, helping displaced persons, and raising funds for medical treatment, housing reconstruction, and community needs. Volunteering, donations, providing shelter for those who have lost their homes, and supporting those around us—these are examples of kindness that manifests not in grand words, but in concrete actions.

Why Kindness Matters Beyond November 13

World Kindness Day lasts only one day on the calendar, but its spirit extends beyond that single day. The movement’s organizers emphasize that acts of kindness should become part of everyday life. You don’t have to wait for a holiday to support someone, thank them for their help, or do something helpful for your community. Kindness doesn’t always mean great sacrifices or complicated deeds. It can manifest itself in patience, attentiveness, honesty, and respect for others’ boundaries. It’s important not only to help those who ask for it, but also to notice people who don’t always dare to ask for support.

This holiday reminds us: it’s impossible to change the world in a single day, but you can make someone else’s day a little better. Sometimes all it takes is a single message, a sincere conversation, or a small act of kindness. It is precisely these small steps that lay the foundation for a culture of mutual support.

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