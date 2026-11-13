Poland plans to open embassy in Damascus in January — RMF24

Poland plans to open an embassy in Syria’s capital, Damascus, in January, returning diplomats to the country after a 14-year break. RMF24 reports. Polish personnel were previously withdrawn because of the war, which, according to the outlet, began in 2012.

Preparing the building

A Polish chargé d’affaires is already working in Damascus, preparing the diplomatic mission’s premises for the arrival of personnel. The main task is renovating the building, which was left behind more than a dozen years ago.

The building was not damaged as a result of military operations, but it needs refurbishment. Procedures to select contractors for the repair work have already begun.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for the return

Among the reasons for restoring Poland’s diplomatic presence, RMF24 cites Brussels’ decision to deepen cooperation with Damascus. According to the outlet, the West seeks to return to Syria in order to weaken Russian influence in the country.

Polish companies are also showing significant interest in the Syrian market and want to take part in rebuilding the country after the exhausting civil war that has lasted for many years.

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