In Poland, the police force has reached nearly 104,000 officers. This is a record figure for the country’s largest uniformed service, while vacant positions account for 6% of its staffing, RMF24 reports.

6,800 vacant positions

The legally defined staffing level of the Polish police currently stands at 110,709 positions. Under these conditions, 6,800 positions remain unfilled.

The National Police Headquarters noted that three years ago, staffing shortages in the police force across the country exceeded 15%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The highest vacancy rate remains in the Warsaw garrison, although it stands at 16%. In Lower Silesia, fewer than 8% of positions are unfilled, while in Silesia the figure is nearly 6%.

Additional recruitment in Warsaw

Additional recruitment for the police will be held in Warsaw next week due to significant interest from candidates in joining the service. Another 200 officers are expected to begin service, which will be a notable reinforcement for the capital’s police headquarters.

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