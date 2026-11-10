Polish Prime Minister Tusk Revealed How the Krakow Shooter Obtained a Gun Permit

The man who carried out the shooting in Kraków had successfully passed a psychological evaluation less than a year ago while applying for a gun permit, and possessed the weapon entirely legally.

“This is the first such incident; let’s do everything we can to ensure it is the last,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The head of the Polish government emphasized that maintaining a high level of security remains a top priority for the authorities, and that such armed incidents are not typical for the country.

Source: Clash Report.

The gunman who opened fire in the center of Kraków has died.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and government agencies, announced that a national day of mourning will be observed on November 8 and 9.

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of his arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

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