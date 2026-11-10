Madyar criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he does not support the idea of linking the European Union’s budget to financial aid for Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not consider such an approach to be blackmail. The Hungarian prime minister explained his position during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Journalists asked Magyar about the German chancellor’s proposal regarding funding for Ukraine and the future EU budget. In response, the Hungarian prime minister stated that, in his opinion, these issues should not be linked. He acknowledged that he wanted to express himself diplomatically, but at the same time make his position clear. “Allow me to state—diplomatically, politely, but at the same time firmly—that I do not consider it the right approach to link the European budget, which ultimately concerns the European Union, in any way to another matter,” Magyar said.

At the same time, he specifically emphasized that he does not view such a proposal as blackmail. However, in his opinion, such an approach could create a false impression of how the European Union makes joint decisions.

Why Madyar Disagrees with the EU Budget

Explaining Hungary’s position, the prime minister highlighted the country’s expenditures on securing the EU’s external borders. According to him, since the beginning of the migration crisis, Budapest has been investing significant funds in border protection but has not received adequate compensation in return. Mágyar claims that instead of support, Hungary has faced penalties that have already cost the country approximately one billion euros. He also mentioned the participation of Hungarian forces in NATO missions in the Western Balkans and in the defense of the Baltic states.

Some of the Hungarian prime minister’s complaints concern the distribution of funds in the future EU budget. According to him, the proposed model would make Hungary one of the largest net contributors on a per-capita basis.

Mátyás considers this unacceptable, as Hungary is among the countries that receive funding from the EU’s cohesion funds. These funds are directed, in particular, toward reducing economic disparities between member states and developing their regions.

The budget will have to be approved by all 27 countries

Despite criticism of the proposed model, Magyar stated that the main task is to find a solution that all 27 EU member states can support. At the same time, he acknowledged that the negotiations will not be easy. According to the Hungarian prime minister, reaching an agreement on the budget will be difficult, as countries have different interests and expectations regarding the distribution of shared funds.

Thus, Mádár opposed making the issue of funding for Ukraine part of the discussion on the EU budget. However, he did not call such a proposal blackmail, but explained his position by citing concerns regarding the distribution of funds and Hungary’s financial situation within the Union. Mátyás made these remarks at a joint press conference with Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, November 10.

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Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to establish a new framework for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17, according to the Anadolu Agency.

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