The United Kingdom announced the creation of a new naval initiative involving ten countries amid a 41% increase in Russian naval activity near the British coast.

“The new naval partnership will bring together the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Baltic states, and Northern European countries to protect strategically important areas of the Atlantic and undersea infrastructure,” the British Ministry of Defense said.

This was reported by the publication “Glavkom,” citing The Guardian and the British Ministry of Defense. As part of the initiative, the allies will jointly use warships and maritime drones, and London will allocate an additional £90 million ($115 million) for underwater drones and artificial intelligence systems to detect Russian submarines.

Source: The Guardian.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated in a column for The Telegraph that the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its potential allies are expected to have the capability to launch a strike by 2030. In light of this, the United Kingdom has just over 1,000 days to prepare, together with its NATO partners, for a potential direct confrontation.

Earlier, Wes Streeting warned against appeasing Vladimir Putin after Donald Trump’s chief negotiator on the war in Ukraine called him a humanist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member state within the next five years. This would put the alliance to the test.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

Read us on