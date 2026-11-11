The Czech Republic has offered Ukraine 16 jet aircraft to shoot down drones

The Czech Republic may transfer 16 L-39 Skyfox interceptor aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones.

“Four of them had already been confirmed earlier; now we can talk about another 12, and this is preliminary confirmation that it is possible,” said Karel Havlíček, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, during a visit to Kyiv.

The transfer of L-159 light attack aircraft had been discussed earlier, but the governing coalition rejected this initiative due to the needs of its own military. Instead, the Czech company Aero Vodochody offered the latest L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft, which are equipped with a modern Williams FJ44 engine and new avionics, making them more effective for intercepting UAVs.

Source: Idnes.cz.

Miroslav Hlavač, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, stated that the issue of a possible transfer of L-159 aircraft to Ukraine has been put on hold for now.

The Czech government is unlikely to publicly announce a new major aid program for Ukraine on the eve of winter, but Czech society and the business community are ready to continue their support. This was stated by STAN party leader and Member of Parliament Vit Rakusan.

Read us on