Trump Is Truly Committed to a Peaceful Resolution of the War in Ukraine — Kushner

U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine, believing that this armed conflict has gone on for too long.

“Over the past two months, we have held truly very good talks with President Zelenskyy and President Putin; President Trump is truly committed to achieving peace,” said U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner.

Kushner also spoke positively about the dialogue in Abu Dhabi and emphasized that, at the direction of the White House, the U.S. is working to establish security arrangements to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and lasting peace in Europe.

Source: Statement by U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the role of NATO, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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