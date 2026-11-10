Ukrainians in Poland were informed of the circumstances under which they could lose their PESEL UKR status

Ukrainian citizens may lose their temporary protection status in Poland due to a prolonged absence from the country, a change in the grounds for their stay, or problems confirming the necessary documents. Ukrainians are advised to verify the legality of their stay in order to identify potential grounds for losing their status in a timely manner.

Why Ukrainians May Lose Their PESEL UKR Status

PESEL UKR is a PESEL number with a corresponding notation in the Polish national registry. It confirms that a person is receiving temporary protection in Poland.

The PESEL number itself is not revoked after the loss of status. Only the notation in the registry changes, and along with it, the rights granted to recipients of temporary protection may cease.

According to clarifications from the Polish Office for Foreigners, UKR status may be lost under the following circumstances:

Leaving Poland for more than 30 days. This applies to trips both to Ukraine and to other countries.

Obtaining a residence permit. Specifically, a permit for temporary or permanent residence or the status of a long-term EU resident.

Obtaining temporary protection in another EU country. It is not possible to benefit from such protection in two countries simultaneously.

Submitting an application for international protection. This is a separate procedure that may serve as grounds for terminating UKR status.

Obtaining another legally recognized basis for residence. For example, a residence permit on humanitarian grounds or tolerated stay.

At the same time, it is important to distinguish between obtaining a residence permit and applying for one. Simply applying for a residence permit does not always mean an immediate loss of UKR status.

If a person is granted a residence permit, this does not make them an undocumented migrant. On the contrary, the legality of their stay may be confirmed precisely by this document.

Who Could Lose Their Status as of September 1, 2026

Specific requirements applied to Ukrainians who were issued a PESEL UKR without presenting a valid foreign passport.

According to the Polish government portal, such individuals were required to verify their identity with a local authority by August 31, 2026. This applied, in particular, to people who, when applying for a PESEL UKR, provided personal data without presenting a valid travel document.

Parents of children whose identities were verified without their own foreign passports when applying for a PESEL number were advised to pay particular attention to this requirement.

If a person did not comply with the requirement on time, their UKR designation was to be changed to NUE as of September 1, 2026. This means that the person is no longer registered as a recipient of temporary protection under UKR status.

At the same time, Ukrainians who presented a valid passport when applying for a PESEL UKR and have not changed that document since then did not need to re-verify their identity simply because the established deadline had expired. If the passport was replaced, its new details must be updated in the Polish registry.

How to Check Your PESEL UKR Status Online

You can verify that the UKR designation remains active through Poland’s government e-services.

To do this:

Go to the official gov.pl portal. Find the online service for checking data in the PESEL registry. Log in using Profil Zaufany or another available method of electronic identification. Review your personal data and the current status marker for foreign nationals.

If the registry shows UKR, this confirms that you have the corresponding temporary protection status. A NUE designation or other entry means you need to find out the reason for the change.

You can also verify this information in person at any gmina office or city hall. To do so, you’ll need to bring your passport and PESEL number.

Can you legally remain in Poland after your status changes from UKR to NUE?

A change from UKR to NUE does not always mean that a person is in Poland illegally. The decisive factor is whether there is another legal basis for residence.

The legality of your stay can be confirmed by:

a valid temporary or permanent residence permit;

a long-term EU resident’s residence permit;

a valid visa;

stay under the visa-free regime, provided the established time limits are observed;

a timely application for a residence permit, provided that the legal requirements for extending legal residence have been met.

In certain cases, special rules also apply to extending the legality of Ukrainian citizens’ stays.

However, simply submitting an application for a residence card does not guarantee automatic legalization. It is important to consider the date of application, the legality of stay at that time, and compliance with formal requirements. If there is no other legal basis, the stay in the country may become illegal.

Therefore, after a change in the registry entry, it is necessary to verify not only the PESEL data but also the documents on the basis of which the person is staying in Poland.

What to Do If the UKR Status Is Lost

First and foremost, you need to determine the reason for the change in status. To do this, contact the Polish local office (urząd) and verify the information in the PESEL registry. Further steps depend on the circumstances.

If the status was changed by mistake. For example, a person was outside Poland for less than 30 days, but an NUE mark appeared in the registry. In this case, you can contact the local office to request that the data be verified and corrected. To confirm the circumstances, you may need to provide tickets, passport stamps, or other documents showing the dates you crossed the border.

If a person was abroad for more than 30 days. Upon returning to Poland, they may reapply for temporary protection if they meet the current requirements. To do so, they must contact the Ujazd within 30 days of entry.

When reapplying, the restrictions introduced on August 5, 2026, regarding the performance of military duties in Ukraine are also taken into account. According to the provided clarifications, these restrictions do not apply to individuals who had been continuously receiving temporary protection in the relevant EU member state as of August 4, 2026.

If a person has received a residence card, they must check the validity period of the permit and the conditions under which it was issued. The absence of the UKR mark in such a situation does not in itself indicate an illegal stay.

If status was lost due to failure to confirm identity. You should contact the immigration office with a valid passport to determine whether the information can be corrected or whether temporary protection can be reissued. However, simply presenting a passport after the deadline has passed does not guarantee automatic reinstatement of UKR status.

How long does temporary protection for Ukrainians in Poland last?

In August 2026, the European Union decided to extend temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine until March 4, 2028.

At the same time, official Polish explanations regarding national regulations state that the legal stay of PESEL UKR holders is currently extended until March 4, 2027.

Therefore, it is important for Ukrainians in Poland to monitor further changes to Polish legislation and the alignment of national regulations with the European Union’s decision.

Source: Styler

As a reminder, Ukrainians in Poland are required to update their information in the PESEL registry.

Ukrainian refugees in Poland have received over one million electronic PESEL numbers.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Poland are actively working on joint projects in the field of digitization and digital transformation.

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