Sibiga and Barro Discussed Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

On November 10, a meeting took place in Paris between the foreign ministers of Ukraine and France, Andriy Sybiga and Jean-Noël Barro. The parties discussed the situation on the front lines, peace initiatives, and coordination of efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

The Ukrainian foreign minister announced this on social media platform X following the talks held during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting chaired by France.

“Jean-Noël, thank you for the warm welcome and for ensuring that Ukraine occupies a central place on the meeting’s agenda, particularly through a separate session in the ‘G7+Ukraine’ format. France’s leadership at this extremely important moment is truly significant,” Sibiga noted.

He briefed his French counterpart on the situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and international developments. The two discussed a full range of priority issues—from energy resilience to support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities and sanctions against Russia.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine particularly appreciates the efforts that helped mobilize support for energy security this winter and counts on further coordination to strengthen air defense capabilities.

Earlier, Sibiga met with Rubio in Paris.

Previously, the Turkish foreign minister and Rubio discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

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