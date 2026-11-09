A Russian delegation has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place on November 10–11.

This was reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

Russia has expanded its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to The New York Times.

On November 9, at a UN Security Council meeting, China expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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