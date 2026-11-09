Emmanuel Bonn, head of the Élysée Palace’s diplomatic service, will represent France in Abu Dhabi, where talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, are scheduled for November 10–11.

According to Le Monde, the E3 countries—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—will send national security advisers; specifically, Jonathan Powell will represent the United Kingdom. The European Commission will be represented at the meeting by Björn Seibert, Chief of Staff to Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council by Anna-Maria Bura, foreign policy advisor to António Costa.

According to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Europeans will be adequately represented to participate in the discussions.

Source: Le Monde.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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