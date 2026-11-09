The Russian State Duma Committee on Criminal and Administrative Legislation recommended passing, on first reading, a bill imposing fines for the dissemination of materials that allegedly “discredit traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

The restrictions will apply to owners of social media platforms and audiovisual platforms. Citizens who disseminate such content will face fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 rubles; officials, from 50,000 to 100,000 rubles; and organizations, from 500,000 to 700,000 rubles. In the event of a repeat violation, the fines will increase to 50,000–150,000, 300,000–400,000, and 1–3 million rubles, respectively.

Separately, the bill provides for penalties for refusing to remove materials that allegedly “discredit” traditional values or promote their rejection. Currently, online movie theaters and social media platforms are required to remove such content within 24 hours of receiving a corresponding request from Roskomnadzor.

For failure to comply with this requirement, citizens would face fines of 10,000–20,000 rubles, officials—100,000–200,000 rubles, and organizations—700,000–1 million rubles. For repeat violations, the fines will be 150,000–300,000, 600,000–800,000, and 1.5–5 million rubles, respectively.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

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