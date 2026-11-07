Global food commodity prices to rise 10% in 2026 — The Rio Times

For Cabo Verde, which is heavily dependent on food imports, rising global prices for food commodities could mean a more expensive consumer basket. The World Bank forecasts that global food commodity prices will rise by 10% in 2026 and by another 7% in 2027. Over two years, the indicator could increase by about 18%, The Rio Times reports, citing the October Commodity Markets Outlook report.

Outlook for grains and oils

According to the World Bank’s estimates, cereal prices will rise by 14% in 2026 and by another 9% in 2027. The cost of the oils and meals group, which includes cooking oils and animal feed, could increase by 17% in 2026.

The report names energy prices, disruptions to food exports through the Black Sea, and weather conditions among the factors driving the increase. The Bank also points to a high probability that the 2026–2027 El Niño will become the strongest event of its kind since 1950. El Niño is a warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean that affects weather patterns in different regions of the world.

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Cabo Verde’s dependence on imports

The World Bank does not provide a separate forecast for prices in Cabo Verde. At the same time, according to a 2022 Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations information brief, imports covered more than 80% of the country’s food needs.

The Bank notes that the expected rise in grain and vegetable oil prices will likely increase domestic price pressure in sub-Saharan African countries. Median food inflation in the region stood at 3.9% in the third quarter of 2026, below the average level of 5.9% in 2010–2019.

The report also states that in 2025, about 779 million people, or 9.5% of the world’s population, faced acute food insecurity. This is lower than the 803 million in 2024, but the World Bank warns that this improvement could be lost because of rising food and energy prices.

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