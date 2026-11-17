Texas has suspended payments to all recipients of grants under a federal broadband internet development program, including space company SpaceX. It was to receive about $109 million to connect nearly 64,000 locations through the Starlink satellite network. The decision has been in effect since August, while the Texas Broadband Development Office is being reviewed by the state auditor, Fortune reports.

Changes to the program rules

Texas received approximately $3.3 billion under the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, created by the U.S. Congress in 2021 to provide high-speed internet to underserved areas, primarily rural ones. The state's initial plan, approved by federal regulators in 2024, designated fiber optics as the priority technology and described satellite internet as an unreliable option to be used only as a last resort.

After the Donald Trump administration revised the rules in 2025, the state shifted to a technology-neutral approach. The new version of the plan provided for satellite connections for 27% of approximately 243,000 locations funded by the program. According to Telecompetitor, the plan allocated about $1.26 billion in spending.

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Questions over funding terms

SpaceX's grant became the largest in Texas by number of locations. At the same time, Ookla data show that in the first half of 2026, approximately one-third of Starlink users in the state who conducted tests met the federal minimum broadband speed standard. For wired internet, the figure was about 70%.

At a June 24 hearing, the chairman of the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce, Republican Charles Schwertner, said that the Broadband Development Office had increased the share of advance payments for companies providing services through low-Earth-orbit satellites. Other providers, he said, received funding in installments.

Office director Bryant Clayton said during the hearing that the office of Governor Greg Abbott had requested a review of the payment structure. The governor's office denied giving preference to SpaceX and said the decision had been made by the relevant office, based on practices in other states. Texas legislative leaders are to consider the auditor's findings during a session set to begin in January.

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