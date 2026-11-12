NASA’s American Nancy Grace Roman space telescope, which is heading to the L2 Lagrange point more than 1.6 million km from Earth, may operate for more than twice the originally planned 10-year period. As Live Science reports, precise post-launch maneuvers and the spacecraft’s lower-than-expected mass made it possible to preserve additional fuel reserves.

Fuel reserve for years of operation

After launch aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, specialists carried out two major engine burns to give the observatory the impulse needed to leave Earth’s orbit and fly to L2. According to Jamie Dunn, director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the accuracy of these maneuvers made it possible to save up to four years of fuel reserves during each of them.

In addition, the telescope turned out to be lighter than calculations had anticipated. This made it possible to fill its tanks to full capacity before launch, rather than only to the volume required for the basic mission. Alison Rao, NASA’s Roman propulsion systems lead, noted that the spacecraft’s lower mass made it possible to fill the tanks completely.

Together, this could give Roman about 12 additional years of fuel reserves and more than double the planned 10-year mission duration. Under this scenario, the telescope could potentially conduct observations in 2048 as well.

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More detailed images

During its flight to L2, the team remotely activated and tested the observatory’s instruments. After adjusting the mirror, researchers found that Roman can obtain images about 30% more detailed than engineers had predicted.

Astronomer Eamonn Kerins of the University of Manchester, who will help lead one of Roman’s major surveys, said that the telescope is not only meeting its design specifications but exceeding them. In his assessment, Roman can collect data up to 1,000 times faster than the Hubble telescope, while a longer service life will increase the volume of scientific observations.

The extended mission will also make it possible to compare images of the same objects taken a decade apart, including expanding nebulae or colliding galaxies. At L2, Roman is expected to join other spacecraft, including the James Webb telescope and the European Euclid observatory.

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