In Cyprus, gross domestic product grew by 3.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. This is more than twice the growth rate of the European Union and eurozone economies, which stood at 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, Cyprus Mail reports, citing preliminary Eurostat data.

Quarterly dynamics

Compared with the second quarter, Cyprus' GDP increased by 0.5% in July-September, while the growth rate in the previous quarter was 1.2%. This quarterly result matched the EU average, while the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% over the period.

The annual growth rates of the Cypriot economy stood at 3.4% in the second quarter and 4.5% in the final quarter of 2025. Eurostat noted that its data are seasonally adjusted and constitute a preliminary estimate, meaning they may be revised.

Comparison in the EU

Among EU countries for which third-quarter data were available, Ireland recorded a higher annual increase than Cyprus, at 3.6%. GDP grew by 2.7% in Spain, 2.5% in Bulgaria, 2.8% in Sweden, 2.2% in Estonia, and 2.1% in the Netherlands.

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Germany's economy grew by 1.2% year-on-year, while Italy's grew by 0.8%. France was the only EU country among those for which third-quarter figures were released to record an annual GDP decline, of 0.1%.

Ireland posted the strongest quarterly growth, at 5.5%, following 10.2% in the second quarter. In Poland, GDP grew by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, and in Romania by 2.1%, although Romania's annual economic growth was only 0.3%.

Employment in the EU

Employment in the EU and eurozone remained unchanged in the third quarter after increasing by 0.1% in each of the two blocs in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the number of employed people rose by 0.4% in both the EU and the eurozone.

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