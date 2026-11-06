Tesla has raised prices for the Cybertruck electric pickup in the United States by up to $7,500, or up to 10%, and has also stopped accepting orders for the base Dual Motor AWD version. The most affordable Cybertruck configuration currently available to order is the Premium AWD, priced at $92,490.

As Electrek reports, this happened after Tesla confirmed its intention to end Cybertruck production at the Gigafactory Texas plant around mid-2027.

New prices for configurations

The price of the Dual Motor AWD rose from $74,990 to $82,490, representing a 10% increase. At the same time, this version remains in Tesla's configurator, but ordering is unavailable.

The price of the Premium AWD increased from $84,990 to $92,490, or by 8.8%. The Cyberbeast version became $2,500 more expensive, rising from $99,990 to $102,490, which amounts to 2.5%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second increase in three months

This is already the second Cybertruck price increase in less than three months. In August, Tesla raised the price of the Dual Motor AWD from $69,990 to $74,990 and that of the Premium AWD from $79,990 to $84,990.

Thus, the Premium AWD has become $12,500, or 15.6%, more expensive compared with the beginning of August. Over approximately 10 weeks, the minimum price of a Cybertruck available to order rose from $69,990 to $92,490 — by 32%.

During the Cybertruck presentation in 2019, Tesla cited a starting price of $39,900. The publication also notes that the Cybertruck is not sold in Europe or in most right-hand-drive markets, and that last month the company canceled its launch in Australia and New Zealand.

Read us on