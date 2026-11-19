Tesla has begun deploying autonomous Cybercab robotaxis in Dallas, Texas. This is the second major U.S. city after Austin where the company uses this model in its robotaxi service. Tesla had previously served passengers in Dallas with robotaxis based on the Model Y.

A two-seat taxi without a steering wheel

The Cybercab is designed for a maximum of two passengers and has no steering wheel or pedals. A ride can be ordered through the Tesla Robotaxi smartphone app, InsideEVs reports.

According to the publication, Tesla has focused its robotaxi expansion primarily in Texas and Florida, where there are fewer regulatory barriers. In addition to Austin and Dallas, the service operates in Houston, Fort Worth, Tampa, San Antonio, Orlando and Miami.

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Where Cybercab operates

The Tesla service is also available in the San Francisco Bay Area, but vehicles there are controlled by drivers due to California requirements. The two-door Cybercab currently operates only in Austin and Dallas, while the service uses Model Y vehicles in other cities.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company ultimately plans to have two million Cybercabs in the United States. Tesla also plans to wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Austin next summer to increase Cybercab output. The company recently said it is sending select customers invitations to purchase a Cybercab for private use. According to InsideEVs, the vehicle requires a $299-per-month subscription to autonomous driving.

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