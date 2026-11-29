Brazilian top executive Juliana Azevedo became CEO of Gillette, one of Procter & Gamble’s largest shaving brands, in July. She worked at the company for 30 years, starting her career in 1996 as a marketing intern for feminine hygiene products at the São Paulo office. Fortune reports.

Career at Procter & Gamble

Azevedo initially planned to stay at Procter & Gamble for only two years. She already had two degrees but wanted to gain knowledge about sales, marketing and brand development that, she said, she had not received during her studies. Ultimately, this short-term plan turned into a 30-year career.

The 51-year-old executive holds degrees in engineering and law. At Procter & Gamble, she worked in marketing, sales, strategic planning, brand management and business management. For most of her career, Azevedo developed the company’s business in Brazil and Latin America.

In 2012, she led marketing for the Color and Pantene businesses in Latin America, and ten years later became president of Procter & Gamble in the region. During her tenure, Latin America became one of the company’s growth drivers, Fortune notes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Challenging appointments and advice for employees

One of Azevedo’s challenges was the integration of Wella after Procter & Gamble acquired the business in 2003. At the time, she was P&G’s vice president of marketing in Brazil. According to her, on her first day in the new role, nearly all of her direct reports submitted resignation letters because of tensions between the teams during the transition.

Azevedo asked employees to give her two months to resolve the problems. Part of the team later stayed, while part left. This experience, she said, taught her to listen more carefully to colleagues and view situations from different perspectives.

Later, Azevedo turned down an offer to become a general manager abroad with responsibility for Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Her husband could not leave Brazil, and she believed she would not be able to manage an operational business effectively without being present on site. Instead, she moved into a sales role, which gave her broader experience and later helped her obtain management positions.

In the Gillette chief’s view, employees should develop self-awareness when choosing between changing employers and building a career at one company. She believes it is worth staying when an employer offers opportunities for professional development, change and self-realization.

Read us on