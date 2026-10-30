In Lebanon, the Ad-Diyar newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump allegedly promised to seek the complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from the country’s south if Beirut joins the Abraham Accords. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a high-ranking diplomatic source from the Gulf states.

According to Ad-Diyar, the American promises were official commitments. At the same time, the newspaper provided no documents to substantiate this information and did not name the diplomat or the country he represents. The White House has also not confirmed these claims. The publication does not specify when exactly such promises were made, to whom they were conveyed, or whether deadlines for their implementation were set.

Israel’s conditions

Senior Israeli officials, responding to the report, said that Israel would not withdraw its forces until Hezbollah is disarmed. According to them, a possible redeployment of Israeli troops would depend on Hezbollah being disarmed throughout Lebanon, not only in areas near the Israeli border.

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The officials also noted that Israel does not rule out the possibility of concluding a peace agreement with Lebanon after eliminating the security threat it associates with Hezbollah.

Diplomatic proposals

Ad-Diyar links the prospects for such a settlement to a possible broader agreement or strategic understanding between Washington and Tehran. The newspaper also claims that the Iranian leadership allegedly ordered Hezbollah not to enter a new war in support of Iran due to fears of broader escalation in Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke in favor of maintaining the presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the country’s south or deploying European forces there. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that the Lebanese state must exercise authority over the entire territory of the country only through its own security forces.

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