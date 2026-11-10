Trump says FBI is examining Nvidia chief’s relationship — CBC World

In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the circumstances of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of ties to the Chinese government. At the same time, Trump said he did not believe the company’s chief had anything to worry about, CBC World reports.

According to Trump, he spoke with Huang that day and asked how he was doing. The US president also said that the Nvidia chief claimed he had not known about the woman’s possible espionage activities.

Nvidia investigation

On November 8, Nvidia announced the launch of an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation. In an open letter, Huang acknowledged an intimate relationship with the head of one of the companies, apologized to his wife and Nvidia, and said he was ready to fully cooperate with the investigation. He did not name the woman.

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The New York Times previously wrote that Huang had a close relationship with Chinese citizen Alice Huang, who had previously been the head of the Singapore-based company Megaspeed International. According to the publication, US intelligence concluded that she had gathered information for Beijing. China denied involvement in attempts to draw Huang into espionage activities and called the accusations an unfounded campaign against Beijing.

Reaction from politicians and the market

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Congress needs more information about the situation at Nvidia. According to him, the issue was briefly raised at a closed briefing for congressional leadership attended by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Since last Wednesday, Nvidia shares have lost about 11% of their value. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of chips for artificial intelligence systems, and sales of its advanced chips to China had previously been restricted by US regulators.

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