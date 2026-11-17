US President Donald Trump said in Manila that Washington is taking “very seriously” reports of a possible Iranian plan to attack the US capital. Answering journalists’ questions during the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, he said US authorities were examining the information.

Reports of a possible attack

As BBC News reports, CNN, citing unnamed US intelligence officials, said Tehran had allegedly planned to detonate a so-called dirty bomb in Washington. According to the television network, potential targets could have included senior officials in the Trump administration.

Asked whether there were grounds to believe the attack was imminent, Trump replied: “I hope not.” He added that the United States takes the threat seriously. At the same time, White House spokesperson Lauren Bies said authorities were tracking all potential threats, but there were currently no credible threats to US territory.

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Iran’s response and expert assessments

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei called the CNN report and other US publications unfounded. He said that parties which, according to him, had launched aggression against Iran were trying to create a media basis for their own plans by spreading such accusations.

The BBC was unable to independently verify the CNN report. A dirty bomb contains radioactive materials that can be dispersed after conventional explosives are detonated. Mick Mulroy, a former member of a CIA paramilitary unit and former deputy assistant secretary of defense, said such a device is not difficult to make or use, although it is not a weapon of mass destruction, but it can cause widespread disruption. Atlantic Council expert Imran Bayoumi said the seriousness of the alleged threat currently remains unclear.

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