In England, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of football club Manchester United. He replaced Michael Carrick, whom the club dismissed. As Cyprus Mail reports, the 54-year-old specialist signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2029.

The team's position

Pochettino takes over a team that has recorded one win and eight points after 10 English Premier League matches. Manchester United are 18th in the table, one point ahead of bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Overall, the club has won only three of 15 matches in all competitions.

Carrick's departure came after a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa. Two weeks earlier, United lost 0-3 at home to Bournemouth, and fans booed the players after the match.

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Work with the United States national team

Before beginning work at the club, Pochettino will oversee the upcoming matches of the United States men's national team against Haiti. Manchester United said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation: the coach and his staff will be released from their duties after completing their work with the national team.

Pochettino leaves the United States national team after two years in charge. During that time, he led the World Cup host team to the round of 16, where it lost to Belgium, and recorded 21 wins in 35 matches. The Argentine previously coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. With Tottenham, he reached the Champions League final in 2019.

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