England coach Thomas Tuchel will remind the players about UEFA’s anti-racism protocol ahead of Sunday’s Nations League match against Spain in Madrid. This was reported by BBC Sport.

The match at the Metropolitano Stadium, the home ground of Atlético Madrid, will be England’s first game in the Spanish capital since 2004. At that time, a friendly at the Santiago Bernabéu was overshadowed by racist chants directed at England players, including Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand.

UEFA’s three-step response

Tuchel said the team may spend a few minutes before the match explaining the procedure, given previous incidents in Madrid. He also recalled that a similar discussion took place before the game against Serbia in Belgrade in September 2025.

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UEFA applies a three-step protocol in cases of discriminatory incidents at stadiums. First, the referee stops the game and requests an announcement over the public-address system. If the violations continue, officials may suspend the match for five to 10 minutes and take the teams off the pitch. If discriminatory behaviour continues after the second stoppage, the match may be abandoned.

The match’s tournament significance

Before the meeting, England trail Spain by three points in their Nations League group. A victory will secure first place in the group for England and a more favourable quarter-final draw. At the same time, the reigning world champions Spain are unbeaten in 43 matches and defeated England 3:2 at Wembley in September.

Last month, the Spanish Football Federation was fined and ordered to hold its next friendly match with a partial stadium closure. The reason was Islamophobic and xenophobic chants by fans directed at Muslims during the game against Egypt.

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