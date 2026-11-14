Turk Eximbank signed four loan agreements with international financial institutions at the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. The total amount of financing exceeds $800 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

The agreements provide for €209.2 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, €250 million from German development bank KfW, as well as two loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, worth $200 million and $100 million. According to Turk Eximbank's statement for Türkiye's public disclosure platform, the agreements were concluded with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, AIIB and KfW.

Financing for sustainable investments

Meanwhile, QNB Türkiye signed financing arrangements worth up to $500 million for a five-year term with five international institutions. They include the Asian Development Bank, AIIB, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Dutch development bank FMO and the International Finance Corporation.

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The funds are planned to be directed toward green investments, climate financing, social development, women's entrepreneurship, agriculture and forestry, as well as the blue economy.

Bonds for older entrepreneurs and nature projects

Under an agreement with the Asian Development Bank, QNB Türkiye may raise $100 million: half of the funds are earmarked for green financing, while the remainder is intended through Silver Economy Bonds for small and medium-sized enterprises owned or managed by middle-aged and older people. This could become QNB Türkiye's first bond agreement with the ADB, the first such bond in Türkiye and the first supported by an ADB investment.

Up to $150 million from AIIB is planned for climate financing, green investments and companies' working capital needs. QNB Türkiye is also preparing financing of up to $100 million from the EBRD under the Green Economy Financing Facility program, up to €50 million from FMO through a Nature Bond for the blue economy, forestry and agriculture, as well as up to $100 million from the International Finance Corporation for green investments and projects promoting women's economic participation and empowerment.

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