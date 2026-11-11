Turkmenistan has stated that the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, known as TAPI, has reached the outskirts of the Afghan city of Herat. At an energy forum in Ashgabat in late October, plans were also announced to commission the first Afghan section by the end of 2026, OilPrice reports.

Construction near Herat

Satellite images from November 7, according to the publication, show the pipeline extending from Turkmenistan's southern border to a construction area about 22 kilometers west of Herat's industrial district. The work site matches the description of a planned gas offtake station on the TAPI route previously published by the Taliban authorities.

The planned length of TAPI is about 1,800 kilometers. The pipeline is intended to connect the large Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan with consumers in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The cost of the entire project was estimated at up to $10 billion, while construction of the section to Herat reportedly cost Ashgabat $600 million.

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Financing and transit

The OilPrice article suggests that regional energy disruptions amid the war in Iran may have renewed Pakistan's interest in TAPI. Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, said at the forum in Ashgabat that Islamabad is determined to advance the pipeline.

John M. Roberts, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, believes that extending the route toward Kandahar and Pakistan may require partnership and Chinese financial support. Afghanistan has also offered Russia the opportunity to invest in further pipe laying. If the pipeline is extended to Pakistan and India, Kabul could receive hundreds of millions of dollars in annual transit fees.

Under the original plan, Afghanistan was to receive approximately 5% of the gas transported by TAPI, while Pakistan and India were to split the remaining 95% equally. At the same time, the project's future depends on financing, the political situation in the region, and the participation of the two largest potential gas buyers.

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