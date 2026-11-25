In the Amazon basin, 73% of areas recorded below-average rainfall in October, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization. The number of fire hotspots increased by 82.6% compared with last year, to nearly 24,000. The average temperature in the basin was 1.32 °C above normal.

A strong El Niño in the Pacific Ocean is combining heat with reduced rainfall for the region, causing river water levels to fall and forests to dry out. In October, NASA reported that El Niño-related drought had contributed to a sharp rise in wildfires in part of the Brazilian Amazon since September. Smoke blanketed the cities of Manaus and Santarém, while hazardous air pollution led to school closures and the cancellation of public events.

Forecast through early 2027

Forecasters expect El Niño to remain exceptionally strong through the end of 2026 and into early 2027, a period when the rainy season is expected to begin in many parts of the Amazon. Its impact could disrupt the seasonal return of rainfall, prolong the drought and delay the recovery of rivers and forests.

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According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea surface temperatures in a key part of the equatorial Pacific were 2.5 °C above average. The probability that the current El Niño would surpass previous events recorded since 1950 in strength was estimated at about 60%.

Risk of fires and water shortages

Paul Roundy, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University at Albany, noted that an El Niño of this strength could cause less rainfall, higher temperatures and a drier climate in part of the Amazon biome. This threatens crop failures, water shortages for communities dependent on groundwater, critically low river levels and an increased risk of fires in primary forests.

According to the Monitoring the Andes Amazon Program, after the strong El Niño of 2015, 1.76 million hectares of primary forests burned in 2016. After the strong event at the end of 2023, fires affected 2.8 million hectares of primary forest in 2024. Roundy stressed that governments and local communities still have time to prepare for possible further water shortages and fires.

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