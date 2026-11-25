In October, home prices declined year-on-year in 76 of the 300 largest US real estate markets. This was more than in September, when declines were recorded in 66 markets, and in August, when there were 54 such markets, Fortune reports, citing ResiClub’s analysis of the Zillow Home Value Index.

Among the country’s 50 largest housing markets, annual price declines were recorded in 21, or 42%. At the same time, housing nationwide was still becoming more expensive in October, rising by 0.7% from October of the previous year. The pace of growth slowed: the figure was 1% in September and 1.3% in August.

Correction in Austin

In Austin, Texas, home prices are 28.8% below their 2022 peak. ResiClub CEO Lance Lambert called the situation in the city a classic boom-and-bust cycle. According to him, during the pandemic Austin experienced an influx of workers who switched to remote work, while rising prices stimulated more active home construction.

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According to Moody’s Analytics, housing in Austin was overvalued by 61% in September 2022, and prices had become detached from local income levels. In October, the number of completed transactions in the Austin metropolitan area fell by 11.4% year-on-year. Housing inventory on the market rose to 6.2 months, compared with 5.8 months a year earlier.

High rates and weaker demand

ResiClub links the new market weakening to rising long-term yields and mortgage rates. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 7.28% on November 19. Zillow estimated the monthly payment for a typical US home with a 20% down payment at $2,004 in October, 12.8% more than a year earlier.

Demand is also weakening: the number of new listings that moved into pending status fell by 16.8% year-on-year in October, the largest decline since August 2023. At the same time, the correction is not nationwide: in Hartford, Connecticut, home prices were 28% above their 2022 peak, while they continued to rise in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, and Cedar Rapids.

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