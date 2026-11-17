In Berlin, authorities have banned the El-Irschad association, which, according to the Senate Department for the Interior, provided organizational and financial support to the Lebanese group Hezbollah. The related structures Al-Qaem, Al-Thaqalyn, and the Qalam educational center were also banned. Der Spiegel reports.

Raids at 28 premises

In the morning, law enforcement officers conducted searches at 28 premises, including the association’s offices and facilities, as well as the homes of its leaders and members. According to the Senate Department, investigators were looking for additional evidence of the organization’s activities and securing its assets. The association’s property was confiscated.

Berlin Senator for the Interior Iris Spranger said that El-Irschad acted against the idea of mutual understanding among peoples, while its purpose and activities contradicted criminal law. According to her, the association provided Hezbollah with organizational and financial support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Symbols and online resources

From now on, it is prohibited to distribute or publicly use the symbols of El-Irschad and its subdivisions. The organization’s online resources must be shut down.

Spranger also stated that the association allegedly used youth work modeled on the Lebanese Imam al-Mahdi Scouts and a mosque in Berlin’s Neukölln district to support Hezbollah. The investigation was preceded by work by Berlin and federal security authorities, constitutional protection services, and other agencies. In Germany, Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist organization.

Read us on