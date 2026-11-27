In Bosnia and Herzegovina, 37-year-old Igor Dodik has been nominated for the post of head of government of Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated part of the country. The new president of Republika Srpska, Savo Minić, tasked him with forming a government by the end of the year. As Tagesschau reports, the decision still has to be approved by parliament, but approval of the nomination is considered likely due to the balance of power.

Igor Dodik called the assignment a great honor and a significant responsibility. According to him, residents expect decent living standards on their salaries and pensions, as well as quality healthcare and education systems.

Influence of the Dodik family

His father, former Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik, had influence in the region for more than 20 years. In August 2025, he was removed from the presidency after illegal laws were introduced which, according to the source, were aimed at separating Republika Srpska from Bosnia and Herzegovina and destabilizing the region.

Milorad Dodik is banned from entering Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria and Slovenia. At the same time, his SNSD party won the parliamentary and presidential elections in Republika Srpska in early October.

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Igor Dodik was under US sanctions from 2023 to 2025. The US side claimed that he helped his father in corruption cases and in creating a system of economic patronage. According to journalistic investigations, Igor Dodik owns or controls companies in agriculture, wholesale trade and IT.

Criticism of the nomination

Independent journalist from Republika Srpska Aleksandar Trifunović believes that Milorad Dodik seeks to retain political control through his son. In his assessment, Dodik controls big business and the region's largest political party and seeks to secure two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

Milorad Dodik himself rejects claims of a hereditary transfer of power. He stated that his son received the largest number of individual votes in the elections, has an economics education obtained in Milan, and has the support of the SNSD and coalition partners. Dodik's opponents in Republika Srpska and other parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina criticize Igor Dodik's nomination, calling it a sign of the formation of a political dynasty.

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