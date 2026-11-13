Proposals to limit sickness and disability benefits for people under the age of 25 are due to be presented in the United Kingdom next week. The matter concerns a report by former minister Alan Milburn, who proposes directing more funds to employment programmes for young people who are not working, studying or undergoing vocational training, Cyprus Mail reports.

In the second quarter of this year, Britain had 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 who were not employed, studying or in training. This amounted to 13% of this age group. Last year, this figure was the second highest in Europe.

Youth unemployment in the country stands at 15.6%, compared with 3.4% among older workers. Milburn, who is preparing a report on youth unemployment, warned in May about the risk of a “lost generation” emerging.

Redistribution of spending

Milburn previously said he wants to change the ratio of spending on social benefits and support for youth employment, which currently stands at 25 to 1. According to him, this could mean reducing financial support for some people.

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Among the proposals are stripping people under 25 of health-related supplements to the standard unemployment benefit, as well as moving them to a more limited version of the main disability benefit. At the same time, these changes are not expected to bring a rapid reduction in the approximately £8 billion a year spent on benefits for young people.

Training and employer demand

Michael Houlihan, head of the UK division of the Generation charity, believes programmes that have already shown results in helping people find jobs need to be expanded. According to his data, around 70% of Generation course participants found work within a year — twice as many as the average for similar programmes.

Faysa Omar, 27, said she submitted more than 500 job applications without success. After a 10-week Generation course focused on specific roles in the green energy sector, she found a job within a month.

James Tuthill, a representative of IT consulting company FDM Group, also said that artificial intelligence has reduced client demand for junior office specialists. According to him, FDM Group has to train new employees for longer before assigning them to clients.

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