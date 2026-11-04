The first international Noahide congress has begun in Jerusalem, Israel, bringing together delegates and community leaders from six continents. The five-day meeting at the Seven Arches hotel on the Mount of Olives was organized by the Jerusalem-based Noahide World Center (Brit Olam), headed by Rabbi Uri Cherki, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Creation of international structures

Congress participants represent Noahide communities operating in more than 70 countries. Noahides are non-Jews who observe the Seven Laws of Noah — moral precepts that, in Jewish tradition, prohibit idolatry, blasphemy, murder, theft, sexual immorality and cruelty to animals, and also require the establishment of systems of justice.

The organizers view the event as a constituent assembly rather than an ordinary conference. The program includes working sessions on establishing an international Beit Din — a rabbinical court that will provide guidance. Rabbi Uri Cherki is expected to become the chief judge, alongside senior and regional judges.

Delegates are also discussing a joint educational program, the formation of six continental councils and a funding model. Documents being developed by participants include the Brit Shalom code, dedicated to applying the Seven Laws of Noah in everyday life, and the Brit Olam prayer book for Noahides.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Planned ceremonies and criticism

The congress was opened by Rabbi Tovia Singer, founder of Outreach Judaism, an organization that counters missionary activity by Christian fundamentalist groups aimed at converting Jews. Rabbi Manis Friedman of the Chabad movement also spoke during the meeting.

One of the key events is expected to be the signing of a founding document. An official reception at Beit HaNasi — the residence of Israel’s president — is scheduled for Thursday. Rabbi Cherki said that signing the declaration should give Noahide communities a recognized structure, accountable leadership and a permanent connection to Jerusalem.

At the same time, the congress has faced online criticism from some conservative evangelical and independent Christian commentators. They argue that the creation of international rabbinical courts and centralized structures may resemble a model of a single religious system.

Read us on