In Finland, parents have created a civic group to counter what they call the normalization of racist language and symbols. The initiative emerged after posts by three parents on LinkedIn, who expressed concern about changes in society’s attitudes toward immigrants and immigration-related issues, YLE News reports.

Helsinki resident Zeynep Falay, who has lived in Finland since 2002, said she has noticed broader opportunities for the use of racist insults in recent years. According to her, this is particularly evident in online spaces popular among young people: her Finnish-Turkish children were deeply affected by derogatory remarks and ethnic memes exchanged by their peers in WhatsApp groups.

Another participant in the initiative, Michelle Sahal Estimé, said her eight-year-old child was attacked by two teenagers while cycling home from school. She also recalled how the child saw offensive graffiti containing a racist word in the neighborhood. In Sahal Estimé’s view, racism is increasingly being perceived as acceptable, while rhetoric in politics and society is becoming harsher.

Impact on young people

Finnish Security and Intelligence Service Supo has been monitoring increased activity by far-right movements throughout the 2020s. In a report published earlier this year, the service noted that social media are being used to influence and recruit young people.

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Katariina Pettersson, an associate professor of social psychology at the University of Helsinki, explained that hostility toward minorities is often spread not in the form of open hatred, but through humor, memes, irony, stereotypes, or claims of an alleged threat to society. According to her, this presentation can make discriminatory ideas seem ordinary, acceptable, or even entertaining, especially to younger people.

Stickers and hate crimes

Racist stickers have begun appearing in public places in Finland, including near schools and playgrounds in Helsinki. According to Helsingin Sanomat, their distribution may be part of a coordinated campaign by the openly racist Sinimusta Liike movement. Last year, the movement was readmitted to the register of political parties despite its openly fascist ideology.

According to a report by the Police University College, the number of suspected hate crimes reported to police in Finland reached a record level for the third consecutive year. A survey by the Finnish Red Cross also showed that 95% of young people aged 15 to 24 had either encountered racism or witnessed it online or on social media.

Finland’s Ministry of the Interior said police are actively monitoring the issue and that cooperation with schools and parents is needed to counter radicalization. Participants in the new movement plan to draw attention to the issue, involve parents, schools and young people, and seek legislative changes.

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